Two 787s In Toronto Runway Incursion

Canadian authorities are investigating a runway incursion March 21 involving two Boeing 787s at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Controllers noticed a LOT Airlines Dreamliner had failed to clear the runway as a KLM 787 barrelled down the runway at 110 knots on its takeoff run. Controllers ordered the KLM flight to abort its takeoff and it stopped more than a mile away from the LOT jet.

According to the report, which was released April 10, the LOT jet landed on Runway 6L as the KLM plane waited to take off on the same runway. Controllers expected the LOT crew to exit the runway at taxiway C5 and cleared the KLM jet for takeoff when the LOT plane reached C5. The LOT crew instead continued taxiing on the runway before turning off on C7