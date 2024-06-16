Two Killed In Lockheed 12A Crash In Chino, California

Two people were killed in the crash of Lockheed 12A Electra Junior near Chino Airport in California on Saturday. The aircraft crashed just outside the fence and caught fire. Details on the circumstances of the accident were limited in the first hours afterward and will be updated as they come available. The plane was identified on some sites as N93R, which is registered to the Yanks Air Museum at the Chino Airport. The museum was holding a Father’s Day event on Saturday.
The Electra Junior is a six-seat shrunk version of the more popular Lockheed 10 named for the number of passenger seats it held. The 12A was built after the 10 and was seen as a “feeder airline” candidate.
I was saddened to hear about the tragic loss of two fellow aviators in Chino, CA, on Father’s Day. Though I did not know them personally, as a pilot for nearly 60 years, I feel a profound sense of loss and camaraderie. In aviation, we share a unique bond that transcends personal acquaintance. By the grace of God go I. May they rest in peace.
My wife and I saw Frank several times over the past few years. I gave Yanks my dad’s T-6 and N3N parts. He was great to talk to and very knowledgeable. He helped us a lot with manuals and parts for the Swiss L1049 Connie HB-RSC (formally N73544) over the years.
Just a good guy.
Does anyone know the identity of the two people killed? Please tell me it wasn’t Steve Hinton!