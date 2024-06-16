Two Killed In Lockheed 12A Crash In Chino, California

Two people were killed in the crash of Lockheed 12A Electra Junior near Chino Airport in California on Saturday. The aircraft crashed just outside the fence and caught fire. Details on the circumstances of the accident were limited in the first hours afterward and will be updated as they come available. The plane was identified on some sites as N93R, which is registered to the Yanks Air Museum at the Chino Airport. The museum was holding a Father’s Day event on Saturday.

The Electra Junior is a six-seat shrunk version of the more popular Lockheed 10 named for the number of passenger seats it held. The 12A was built after the 10 and was seen as a “feeder airline” candidate.