Tyndall Air Force Base Evacuates Aircraft Ahead Of Storm

Hurricane Helene is projected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm.

Tyndall Air Force Base has temporarily relocated its F-35 fleet in preparation for Hurricane Helene, which could turn into a Category 4 storm as it makes landfall on Thursday evening.

The National Hurricane Center warned Helene would likely bring heavy rainfall and “devastating hurricane-force winds” inland to north Florida and Georgia on Friday.

A spokesperson told Air & Space Forces Magazine Tyndall’s 95th Fighter Squadron relocated its F-35s to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada ahead of the storm warnings, noting that they will remain safe there until conditions improve at Tyndall. Meanwhile, officials at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia also evacuated its HH-60 combat rescue helicopters and A-10 Thunderbolt II attack jets to ensure their safety.

According to reports, Tyndall is still undergoing reconstruction due to damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018, which tore apart hangars and damaged several F-22 Raptors causing some $5 billion in damage. Fortunately, Tyndall officials do not anticipate major disruptions from Helene.

Tyndal remains closed to non-mission essential staff.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
