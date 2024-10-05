ULA Test Flight Gets To Orbit Despite Rocket Issue

For the second time in a week, a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral had an anomaly but got the job done on Friday. The Boeing/Lockheed Martin United Launch Alliance Vulcan system launch was the second of two certification flights and it appears something on the lower end of one of the two solid rocket boosters attached to the main stage blew out in a shower of sparks. According to space publications, the computers compensated for the irregularity and the rocket continued to its proper orbit. That might not be good enough, however.

The launch was supposed to validate the launch system to carry some of the military's most valuable and secret payloads and it's not clear if the flawed launch will pass muster. That's now being studied. “The trajectory was nominal throughout,” ULA CEO Tory Bruno said. “We did, however have an observation on SRB No. 1, so we will be off looking at that after the mission is complete.” There have been no updates. The rocket was carrying ballast. It was supposed to have Sierra Space's Dream Chaser space plane onboard but the spacecraft couldn't be readied in time.