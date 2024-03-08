United Pauses Pilot Hiring Amid Boeing Delays

United Airlines is the latest carrier to pause pilot hiring, with the company citing ongoing aircraft certification and manufacturing delays with Boeing.

In an internal memo seen by CNBC, United addressed its pilots, noting that it will pause new-hire classes for the months of May and June. The airline also emphasized that participants in United Aviate and United Military Pilot Program will continue to receive priority in the hiring process.

According to the memo, delays in Boeing’s deliveries have impacted United’s growth projections for 2024, particularly affecting the expected delivery of 80 Max 10 aircraft. Executives say that none of these aircraft have been certified, and their delivery timeline remains unknown.

Despite the setback, United stated that it has already hired more than 450 pilots this year and it is on track to hire more than 800 by the end of April.

The company plans to resume pilot hiring in July.