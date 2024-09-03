Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Unqualified Colonel Crashed Apache Helicopter

F-35 pilot flying Apache had 35 minutes of sim time.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screenshot of KUTV video

An Army investigation found an F-35 pilot with no previous experience in the type was at the controls of an Apache attack helicopter when it crashed at a base in Utah last February. According to KUTV, which got a copy of the report, the pilot was a colonel and he had 35 minutes of sim time in the Apache before he took off on an orientation flight with a Master Warrant Officer who was qualified in the type.

The investigation found that on the colonel's fourth attempt to hover and land the Apache at the army facility at West Jordan Airport the colonel lost control. “In a moment of panic and due to his great unfamiliarity with the… helicopter flight controls,” an investigator wrote, “the [colonel] reverted to his fixed-wing… training and applied downward movement…. This motion…was not the proper input in a [rotor wing] aircraft.” The investigation also found fault with the Master Warrant Officer saying “overconfidence … led to inadequate aircraft flight control management and inadequate altitude selection with an unqualified person on the helicopter's flight controls.”

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Ground Delay Clogs Newark
Aviation NewsGround Delay Clogs NewarkRuss Niles
U.S. Seizes Venezuelan ‘Air Force One’
Aviation NewsU.S. Seizes Venezuelan ‘Air Force One’Russ Niles
Starliner Noise Silenced
Aviation NewsStarliner Noise SilencedRuss Niles
Last Mars Waterbomber To Be Trucked To Arizona Museum
Aviation NewsLast Mars Waterbomber To Be Trucked To Arizona MuseumRuss Niles
Pilot Takes Future Drone On First Flight
Aviation NewsPilot Takes Future Drone On First FlightRuss Niles
Now Starliner Is Making A Funny Noise
Aviation NewsNow Starliner Is Making A Funny NoiseRuss Niles