Ural Airlines has scrapped plans to fly an A320 out of a Siberian field because it’s worth too much in parts. The airline was forthcoming in its assessment of the risk/reward balance of the venture and last week went with the least risky of the two. The airline will start cannabalizing the plane next summer when weather will make it more comfortable. Russian airlines are scrambling for parts due to Western sanctions imposed because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Whatever Ural doesn’t keep for its own use will find a ready market.
The carrier captured world headlines when the crew of the fuel-short airliner put it down in a wheat field just east of Omsk in Siberia. During a go-around prompted by high winds, a hydraulic issue prevented the front gear doors from closing and the crew decided to divert to the larger and better-equipped airport at Novosibirsk about 400 miles east. A headwind and the open door caused the plane to use more fuel than expected and they put it down in the field with no injuries or damage to the plane. The plan was to wait until the field froze and to fly it out. The weather has definitely cooperated. It was -10 F on Tuesday.
I wonder how much of this decision to abort the flyout and scrap for parts in a Western World sanctions enforcement, was made by the Putin regime?
TBH you just knew this wouldn’t happen without Patroni.
I didn’t get the Patroni reference at first, so I had to google. Excellent comment.
For aviation crazies of a certain age, it’s just part of the culture LOL
I wonder if they also encountered the setslow wind like Capt. Vern …?
Let’s flip-flop this, I knew who Patroni was right away, what’s “TBH”?
To be honest, it would have been much quicker for you to google it, as “pfbqa” did with his dilemma.
🙂
Ray, I’m like you. Old enough to know who Patroni was, which makes us too old to understand all these abbreviations that are used in place of words. Quicker to type on the phone though!
“To Be Honest” – in thumb-friendly typing shorthand.
This context “To Be Honest” and corporate life “To be Hired” on org charts with open or future job req’s.
Joe Patroni!? Love it! For those who do not know him, learn more here: https://youtu.be/H-87fkZhI68
To be on the safe side parameters for the Patroni lists are not written into postgresql.conf, but passed as a list of arguments to the pg_ctl start which gives them the highest precedence, even above ALTER SYSTEM. Spare parts are an increasingly valuable commodity in these years of Western sanctions and boycotts of these parts affecting Russia.
Looks like a perfect venue for Marston Mat runway. the U.S. likely has a bunch stashed somewhere.
I was looking for some sections to build a race car trailer and pallets of the stuff can be found at various surplus outlets, but they won’t sell just a couple of strips. Some surplus suppliers are asking premium prices for its “WWII relic” status.
No they don’t. I’ve been looking. All that’s left is original and consequently rusted beyond use.
Newer products exist that claim to be equivalent, but the cost will stun even the most financially well heeled human. They are consequently not practical for anyone but the government.
Besides for a one time use runway in that weather, a few of water trucks and a few days work would work much better – at considerably less expense. Ice runway would be great – once.
Not surprising it is being parted out. The Russias are starting to really struggle to keep their stolen airliners in the air
I’d think with some attached JATO’s one could get this into the air in a thousand feet or less.