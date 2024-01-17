Ural Airlines Scraps Plan To Fly A320 From Field

Ural Airlines has scrapped plans to fly an A320 out of a Siberian field because it’s worth too much in parts. The airline was forthcoming in its assessment of the risk/reward balance of the venture and last week went with the least risky of the two. The airline will start cannabalizing the plane next summer when weather will make it more comfortable. Russian airlines are scrambling for parts due to Western sanctions imposed because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Whatever Ural doesn’t keep for its own use will find a ready market.

The carrier captured world headlines when the crew of the fuel-short airliner put it down in a wheat field just east of Omsk in Siberia. During a go-around prompted by high winds, a hydraulic issue prevented the front gear doors from closing and the crew decided to divert to the larger and better-equipped airport at Novosibirsk about 400 miles east. A headwind and the open door caused the plane to use more fuel than expected and they put it down in the field with no injuries or damage to the plane. The plan was to wait until the field froze and to fly it out. The weather has definitely cooperated. It was -10 F on Tuesday.