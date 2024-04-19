Vulcanair Updates Manufacturing Plans In North Carolina

Italian planemaker says it will begin deliveries from its new manufacturing plant in North Carolina in 2025. Spokesman Mike McMann said the company is also building a parts distribution warehouse at the Elizabethtown complex. At a news conference at Sun ‘n Fun last week, McMann also announced the sale of five of the four-place aircraft to Aviation Flight Group LLC, which will be delivered by the end of the year. Deliveries have been made to Central Texas College, too. A nationwide network of parts and service centers is also being set up
The aircraft is going primarily to flight schools. Although it’s similar in size and appearance to a Cessna 172, it’s at least $100,000 less expensive and delivery schedules are much shorter. The company says there’s an annual shortfall of 500 training aircraft worldwide and that has resulted in three and four year backlogs at Textron and Piper. As part of its North American expansion, Vulcanair has put together a maintenance video to familiarize service companies with the aircraft. It’s powered by a Lycoming IO-360-M1A and has an IFR panel with a Garmin G500 Txi coupled with a GTN650.
Looks a lot like the late ’60s Commander 100 or Lark Commander. A C172 competitor, but very basic.
Honestly, it’s the wrong design to try and mass produce.
A clean sheet design that uses minimum labor and minimum machining could get the costs down to half of what riveted metal 4 place airplane sells for.
Think of a structure like a Jim Bede tube spar with a Rutan inspired cut foam wing. Basically think of any modern RC plane when it comes to fast molded parts. Keep the O-320/O-360 because they are reliable and simple and maintainable and not exotic. Done. Instruments these days can be little more than a pair of iPad type screens. A small factory should be able to assemble a hundred a week. Oh, and every plane comes with a simple form for every buyer that says “you accept all risks if you buy this plane for the very low price and you cannot sue us for making it available for you”.
If I was not too old to start a business then that’s how I would make airplanes for the masses.