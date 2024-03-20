The last airplane from a Washington State museum is being sold after its owner ran into financial difficulties. The executive version of a DC-3 owned by the Historic Flight Foundation at Felts Field in Spokane is being sold by Platinum Fighter Sales three months after a judge rejected owner John Sessions’ appeal of the order to liquidate the collection. A Spitfire, Stearman, Piper Cub, Beaver and several other rare and historic aircraft were sold to settle a debt that resulted from a failed development involving one of Sessions’ companies.
The DC-3 didn’t get sold in the first rush and has been listed with Platinum. The plane was built in 1943 and was equipped with long-range tanks and superchargers for its assignment as one of the transports used in the China-Burma-India theater. After the war, it was converted to a business aircraft and spent 50 years flying for a series of companies, including Johnson & Johnson. Sessions sent it for a full restoration in the Johnson & Johnson configuration and picked it up in 2012. AVweb was invited for his first couple of flights in the plane.
Sessions lost a foot in the crash of his newly acquired De Havilland Dragon Rapide at an airshow in Canada in 2018. His financial issues arose out of a failed apartment development in North Dakota and the final court ruling to sell the collection to help settle an earlier $20 million award to a Kansas City bank.
It’s a shame the collection had to be dispersed. They had a number of aircraft in flying condition.
Ouch! This one really hurts. Historic Flight’s Museum on Spokane’s Felts Field Airport is (dammit, I am having trouble using the past tense) a stunning collection of aircraft – all of which were being flown. I spent a few quality mornings flying into Felts Field for breakfast at the Skyway Cafe and then taking a short stroll to the museum where I could be in the presence of classic airplanes in eat-on-the-wings condition.
Two years ago I attended the museum’s DC-3 school, hoping to volunteer as a copilot. The school was first rate; the two captains who taught it were excited about the airplane and knew it cold, making a class with a tremendous amount of content very enjoyable. (Living a two-hour drive away, I couldn’t match my schedule to the timing for the need for volunteers-now I wish I’d tried harder.) I’ll miss taxiing by the museum and seeing whatever they were going to fly that day on the ramp – B-25, one of two Beavers, Spitfire, Diesel-3, Boeing Stearman …
As if we didn’t have enough bad news in aviation. This is a big loss to the Spokane area. Just hope those immaculate airplanes go to good homes.
Sad story. There are links to several historical articles in the Platinum Fighter Sales listing under “media”.
The whole Sessions story is more involved. Originally, Historic Flight was based at Paine Field, Everett, WA with a secondary site at Felts. Sessions got into a fight with Paine Field (or whatever they call it now) over the commercial operations that had begun and relocated the whole collection to Felts. There was a fair amount of sniping about this. Hard to know who was at fault but it was sad to see the collection move. With Paul Allen’s death and Covid, the other museum (Flying Heritage) at Paine underwent convulsions and Paine Field went from a top notch Air Museum site to a yawner. Flying Heritage is back so it’s not so bad now but the loss of Historic Flight has left a hole. Especially due to the loss of the classes and lectures about technical aspects of aircraft that they put on.
Historic Flight’s collection was small but wonderful. Sessions was committed to flying the aircraft. He was enthusiastic about airshows and participated regularly. Along with Flying Heritage, the Paine Field air shows were pretty amazing. The DC-3, B-25, Tigercat, P-51 and Spitfire were flown frequently. The Golden Age Staggerwing Beech was always one of my favorites. The DH 89 Rapide was a real jewel in the crown and it was sad to hear of the crash where Sessions lost his foot. The Spitfire was damaged recently. Now, sadly, it’s all gone, scattered elsewhere.
“The plane was built in 1943 and was equipped with long-range tanks and superchargers for its assignment as one of the transports used in the China-Burma-India theater.”
Were there any DC-3’s that did not use supercharged motors?
I remember sitting in the pilot’s seat of DC-3 in cargo configuration years ago as an 17 year old and thinking “Wow, this is a real airplane!”.