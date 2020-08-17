Wheels Up Adds Sales Division

Wheels Up, which started as an alternative to aircraft ownership, has come full circle and added an aircraft sales division to its rapidly expanding business. The company started as a membership company using strictly King Airs and now offers a full range of flight options and equipment. The addition of a whole aircraft sales division was always part of the plan according to founder Kenny Dichter. “Adding whole aircraft sales and advisory services has been part of our long-term vision for Wheels Up as a total aviation solutions company and a global leader in the industry. The timing is perfect in that we see a meaningful shift in the addressable market and overall interest in private flying,” said Dichter.

Heading up the sales division are veterans Chris Brenner, John Odegard and Seth Zlotkin, who have collectively sold more than a billion dollars worth of aircraft. The sales division comes on the heels of the company’s purchase of Delta Private Jets, the business aircraft division of Delta Air Lines, and business aircraft management company Gama Aviation. Adding the sales division essentially completes the company, said Dichter. “With this new platform, we will have the capability to support the entire lifecycle of a private flyer.”