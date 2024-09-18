All Ends Well In Emergency Landing At Boston Logan Airport

News video from WCVB in Boston shows a Cape Air Cessna 402C making a textbook emergency landing at Boston Logan International Airport (KBOS) yesterday (September 17). Cape Air Flight 1833 was bound for Bar Harbor, Maine, but reported a “gear issue” shortly after takeoff at around 2:22 pm EDT. The piston twin remained airborne for a bit more than an hour before initiating the emergency landing on Runway 22L at 3:20 pm.

Asked if he was ready to return to Logan or if he wanted to perform more troubleshooting, the pilot told the controller, “Nah, I’m done with troubleshooting.” The Cessna landed with only its left main landing gear extended. The pilot held the right wing off of the runway until it lost airspeed and skidded gently to the right. The single pilot and two passengers emerged unscathed and there was no fire.