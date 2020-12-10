Air National Guard Pilot Killed In F-16 Crash (Updated)

A Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot was killed in the crash of an F-16 during a routine training mission on Tuesday. The F-16, assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing at Madison’s Truax Field Air National Guard Base, went down in Delta County, Michigan, at approximately 8 p.m. local time. The identity of the pilot has not yet been released.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss; our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said 115th Fighter Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo. “Today is a day for mourning, the 115th Fighter Wing and the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot.”

The aircraft wreckage was secured shortly after the crash and search and rescue efforts involving local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies were mounted to find the missing pilot. The 115th Fighter Wing announced the pilot’s death on Thursday. The cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation is underway.