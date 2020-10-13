Garmin Moves To Virtual Pilot Training Through June 2021

Garmin has announced that it will be transitioning its pilot training classes to a virtual learning format through June 2021. According to the company, its instructor-led virtual training courses will be available in scheduled and on-demand sessions covering equipment including Garmin’s GTN, G1000/G1000 NXi and Aviation Weather Radar. Garmin has said it will also be taking custom training requests on a first come, first served basis.

“This new format will allow customers to receive valuable product knowledge without concerns over travel and social distancing,” Garmin said. “A variety of pilot training opportunities are available ranging from Garmin pilot’s guides, PC trainers, eLearning courses, and monthly customer webinars that provide foundational knowledge about the equipment. Using scenario-based training, new instructor-led virtual courses build on that knowledge to best integrate the capabilities of Garmin avionics into the flight experience with the comfort and safety of this new completely virtual learning environment.”

Instructor-led classes and eLearning courses are available for purchase via Garmin’s website. The company’s one-hour webinars can be attended for free after registration. Webinar topics are updated monthly.