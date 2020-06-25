FAA Updates COVID-19 Relief SFAR

The FAA has issued an amendment expanding a special federal aviation regulation (SFAR) designed to provide regulatory relief for individuals unable to meet some training, experience, testing and checking requirements due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The original SFAR, which was published on April 30th, extended the validity of medical certificates expiring from March 31, 2020, through May 31, 2020, until June 30, 2020. The amendment extends medicals expiring between March and September 2020 by three calendar months from their expiration date.

“The amendment recognizes that even as stay-at-home advisories are lifted, airmen continue to experience difficulty complying with certain training, recency, checking, testing and duration requirements,” the FAA said. “Those who may be affected by this amendment should carefully review the eligibility, conditions and duration of each section of relief to ensure compliance.”

Under the amendment, provisions granting eligible individuals with expiring FAA knowledge tests, flight reviews and instrument currency an additional three months to complete requirements will also be extended through September 2020. It does not extend the grace period for flight instructor certificate renewals past June 30th. The amendment is scheduled to be published on June 29 and is valid through March 31, 2021.