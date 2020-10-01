ATP Begins Construction On Arlington Training Center

ATP Flight School has started construction on a new training center at its Arlington Municipal Airport (KGKY) location in Arlington, Texas. According to ATP, the 13,875 square foot training center and adjoining 12,000 square foot maintenance facility will allow the company to increase its current operations at KGKY and expand its training capacity. In addition to the Arlington center, ATP runs three other flight schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with sites in Addison, Bedford and McKinney.

“The projected demand for airline pilots caused by mandatory retirements over the next ten years outstrips the training industry’s current capabilities,” said ATP director of marketing Michael Arnold. “Investing in new facilities will ensure a stable pipeline of qualified pilots to meet demand and is essential to providing students with the resources, opportunity, and competitive qualifications they need for career success.”

The facility is expected to open next year, joining the ATP’s 50 existing training centers. The company currently operates 414 aircraft and continues to take delivery of new Pipers and Cessnas under two 100-aircraft fleet contracts. ATP reports that its fleet averages over 27,400 flight hours per month.