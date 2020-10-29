Spartan Orders 32 Piper Trainers

Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has purchased 32 new Piper aircraft to expand the training fleet at its Jones Riverside Airport (KRVS) facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The college also took delivery of Piper’s 5000th Archer as part of a batch of 22 trainers previously ordered by the school. Spartan operates a fleet of approximately 45 aircraft made up of Piper Archers, Piper Seminoles, Cessna 152 and Cessna 172s.

“With the purchase of these aircraft, we are re-committing ourselves to Tulsa and Oklahoma,” said Spartan College CEO Rob Polston. “We could have chosen many places to invest and operate, but we happen to believe in our strategic plan to make Tulsa the most sought-after destination for flight and mechanic training as well as the single-largest and most-recognized flight school in the United States.”

Spartan College was established in 1928. According to the school, it has provided training to more than 100,000 pilots and technicians from more than 60 countries. Programs offered at Spartan include aviation flight, aviation maintenance, aviation electronics technology, nondestructive testing, quality control and technology management.