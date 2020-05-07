American Donates 300 iPads To ACE

American Airlines has donated 300 iPads to the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) as part of the airline’s “To Care for People on Life’s Journey” initiative. According to ACE, the donation will be used for programs such as the Florida Air Museum’s Kid Zone, Destination Aviation summer camp and High School UAV Club. The nonprofit organization, which is located in Lakeland, Florida, offers aerospace-focused learning centers, outreach programs, summer camps and scholarships.

“Technology-based donations are always in need because of the wide variety of ways that ACE utilizes them and the pace in which computer technology itself changes,” said ACE Director of Development Michelle Rhinesmith. “With four certified teachers on staff, we get very creative how we deliver aerospace-based programs and experiences to the 50,000 students and thousands of museum guests that we engage with on an annual basis.”

In addition to its science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education programs, ACE provides over $400,000 in flight training scholarships annually. As previously reported by AVweb, the center derives the majority of its funding from the annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.