EAA Partners With Microsoft For Scholarships, Education

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced that it is teaming up with Microsoft to offer flight training scholarships and educational resources for young people interested in aviation. The partnership has committed to providing three Microsoft Flight Simulator Scholarships for “young aviation enthusiasts” each year for the next three years. In addition, copies of the latest edition of the Microsoft Flight Simulator software will also be given to current EAA youth flight training scholarship recipients over the same time period.

“Microsoft Flight Simulator has given countless people the experience of virtual flight over the past four decades, and we know many pilots today got their starts with Microsoft Flight Simulator and have used it to keep their skills sharp when they can’t be in the cockpit themselves,” said Rick Larsen, EAA vice president of communities and member programming. “Teaming with Microsoft to provide the newest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator to our EAA community opens wonderful possibilities, especially when it’s teamed with actual flight training scholarships for young people.”

Through the partnership, a limited number of Microsoft Flight Simulator copies will be provided to EAA chapters for use as a pilot training and proficiency tool. EAA members will also be able to purchase the software at a discount. EAA and Microsoft have previously collaborated on projects including software that re-created the Wright brothers’ early flights.