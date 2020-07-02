Redbird Launches Remote Simulator Instruction Solution

Redbird Flight Simulations has announced a new product designed to enable flight instructors to conduct remote simulator sessions with their students. Redbird Connect allows instructors remote access to a web-based version of Redbird’s Navigator flight simulator operating system, through which they can control simulator conditions including setting and changing the weather, initiating failures, pausing and unpausing flights, and repositioning aircraft. According to the company, Connect was developed in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on the flight training industry.

“To allow instructors to track flights and provide scenario-specific guidance, the product includes a split-screen view of the simulated aircraft’s primary flight display (PFD) and a moving map display of the flight in progress,” Redbird said. “Combined with a live video feed of the student, flight instructors can simultaneously oversee the student’s hand flying and critical data for the flight.”

Access to Redbird Connect is free and it can be used on any Redbird flight simulator that has the Navigator operating system installed. The product is currently undergoing beta testing and is expected to be released later this month as part of the next Navigator update. Connect will also be used to power the Virtual Pilot Proficiency Center at EAA’s Spirit of Aviation Week, which is scheduled to take place July 21-25.