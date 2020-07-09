Honeywell IntuVue RDR-7000 Gets FAA Approval

Honeywell announced on Thursday that it has received a Technical Standard Order (TSO) from the FAA for its IntuVue RDR-7000 weather radar system. The IntuVue RDR-7000 offers weather detection, analysis and avoidance capabilities such as automated 3D volumetric scanning up to 60,000 feet and out to 320 nautical miles, turbulence detection out to 60 nautical miles and wind shear prediction out to 10 nautical miles. It was designed for use in the regional and business aviation segments, as well as for commercial helicopters.

“Larger business and passenger jets have benefitted from IntuVue for years, and soon those same capabilities will be available on many more platforms,” said Honeywell Aerospace vice president of avionics Mike Ingram. “Pilots of these smaller aircraft will have the same 3D capabilities, full automation and predictive weather insights to help them make critical decisions to navigate weather ahead of and around the aircraft.”

The RDR-7000 was introduced at the 2019 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Honeywell is currently working on supplemental type certificates (STCs) for 15 models including the Dassault Falcon 900C/EX/LX, Bombardier Global 5000/Express, Cessna Citation X, Learjet 40/45, Leonardo AW139 and Embraer ERJ135/145. According to the company, flight testing and production are underway with deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020.