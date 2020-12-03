ICON A5 Gets Avionics Upgrade

ICON Aircraft has announced that it is now offering the Garmin G3X Touch flight display as an option for its A5 amphibious light sport aircraft (LSA). The new avionics package, which will include an optional two-axis autopilot, is expected to be available beginning early next year for limited edition model year 2021 A5s. The G3X Touch display will replace the standard-configuration A5’s Garmin aera 796.

“Our owners have put more than 20,000 total hours on their A5s, and one theme we’ve heard from them—in addition to the incredible fun they’re having—is the desire for an upgraded avionics and navigation package,” said ICON Aircraft President Jason Huang. “The Garmin G3X Touch takes our commitment to product improvement to the next level, greatly enhancing the adventure flying experience while seamlessly fitting into our intuitively-designed cockpit.”

Garmin’s G3X Touch provides an infrared touch-control interface and can integrate controls for radios, transponder and navigation on a single display. The two-seat A5 has a top speed of 95 knots, useful load of 430 pounds and 427-NM range. The amphibious LSA is powered by the Rotax 912 engine and features a spin-resistant airframe, folding wing design and whole-aircraft parachute system.