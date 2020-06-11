Rolls-Royce Dahlewitz Produces 8,000th Engine

Rolls-Royce has delivered the 8,000th engine assembled at its manufacturing facility in Dahlewitz, Germany. The BR725 engine is headed to Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace to power a Gulfstream G650ER business jet. Rolls-Royce began production at the site, which is Rolls-Royce’s Center of Excellence for business aviation engines, in June 1995.

“We are very proud of this achievement, which comes as the result of 25 years of hard, dedicated work from our Dahlewitz team,” said Rolls-Royce Business Aviation Director and Chairman of Rolls-Royce Deutschland Dirk Geisinger. “And I’m especially proud of our employees who are committed, even in these unprecedented times, to delivering world-class products and to supporting our global customer base.”

In addition to the BR725, the Dahlewitz facility produces a range of engines including the BR710, Pearl 15 and Trent XWB. The site is also home to the development and testing facilities for the Rolls-Royce UltraFan demonstrator program’s power gearbox. Approximately 3,000 people are employed at the location.