United Airlines Appoints New President

United Airlines has announced that Brett J. Hart will take over as president of United Airlines Holdings effective May 20, 2020. Hart is currently serving as the company’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer. As previously reported by AVweb, current president Scott Kirby will step into the position of CEO and current CEO Oscar Munoz will transition to the role of executive chairman of the company’s board of directors.

“I am honored and energized as I take on these new responsibilities to lead this incredible team that I am convinced will build United into a thriving industry leader,” said Hart. “The path forward will not be easy, but I am confident that Scott and I will continue our partnership to lead United through the extraordinary challenge posed by COVID-19.”

Hart joined United in 2010 and served as interim CEO for six months in October 2015 while Munoz recovered from a heart transplant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and English from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago Law School. Along with Kirby and Munoz, Hart will forgo his salary for the time being due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to United, it will not fill the role of chief administrative officer once Hart becomes president.