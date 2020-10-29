Canada Launches Advanced Air Mobility Consortium

Looking to “accelerate the implementation of electric and hydrogen powered, vertical takeoff flight in Canada,” the Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Consortium (CAAM) announced its official launch on Wednesday. The Vancouver-based organization says it is aiming to streamline Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) research, development and commercial operations by meeting objectives such as creating an AAM innovation hub and expanding the AAM sector’s connections with regulators, manufacturers, aviation operators and other stakeholders. CAAM was created by Canadian Air Mobility and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC).

“We’ve established an outstanding group of strategic members to support the design, integration, and implementation of Advanced Air Mobility in Canada,” said CAAM executive director JR Hammond. “We look forward to demonstrating the economic viability, environmental benefits and social inclusivity factors of this technology and making Canada a world leader in AAM.”

According to CAAM, benefits offered by AAM aircraft include greater maneuverability, less need for ground infrastructure, less aircraft noise, reduced fossil fuel consumption, lower costs, shorter travel times and improved safety. Among CAAM’s more than 20 member organizations are TransLink, Helijet International, the British Columbia Institute of Technology, the University of British Columbia, Bell Textron and Iskwew Air.