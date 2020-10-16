EmbraerX Spin-Off UAM Company Launched

Embraer has announced the launch of Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, an independent Embraer-backed company “dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem.” According to Embraer, Eve’s focus will include the development and certification of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, developing a services and support network for the aircraft and creating urban air traffic management solutions. Eve is a spin-off from Embraer subsidiary EmbraerX.

“We value the vast potential of the UAM market, as it represents a new business segment in which we foresee significant opportunities for Embraer,” said Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto. “That is why I am eager to announce Eve, the first company to graduate from EmbraerX. Eve stands primed to create a new frontier in transportation with intelligent, environmentally friendly, autonomous-ready aircraft and the associated ubiquitous support and urban air traffic management solutions.”

Eve’s CEO will be former head of strategy for EmbraerX André Stein. As previously reported by AVweb, EmbraerX introduced the eVTOL concept Eve will be working on at the Uber Elevate Summit in June 2019. The first flight of the eVTOL simulator took place in July 2020.