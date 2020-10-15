Uber, GE Partner On Data Monitoring For Aerial Ridesharing

Uber Elevate and GE Aviation’s Digital Group are working together to develop a flight data monitoring program that will support electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles on Uber’s platform. The partnership, which was announced on Wednesday, will initially focus on developing requirements for such a program. According to GE, its flight data monitoring services are currently used by hundreds of operators worldwide.

“This partnership will help expand our digital innovation as the travel industry continues to evolve,” said GE Aviation Digital Group general manager Andrew Coleman. “We’re able to bring our experience in digital across the travel ecosystem by helping travelers reach their destination safely and efficiently.”

Uber Elevate is targeting 2023 for the launch of its Uber Air eVTOL service. Initial service locations are expected to include Dallas, Texas, Los Angeles, California, and Melbourne, Australia. As previously reported by AVweb, Uber announced a partnership with Hyundai last January to develop eVTOL air taxis for its aerial ridesharing network.