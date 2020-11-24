FAA Publishes UAS Airworthiness Criteria

The FAA announced on Monday that it has published airworthiness criteria for the proposed certification of ten unmanned aircraft systems (UAS/drone) models. Calling the move a “a crucial step to enabling more complex drone operations,” the agency emphasized that applicants still need to demonstrate that they have met the posted requirements prior to certification. Separate airworthiness criteria notices have been published for each of the ten applicants’ models.

“The development of airworthy, durable, and reliable unmanned aircraft is a crucial step forward for this innovative sector,” said director of Aircraft Certification Service Policy and Innovation Michael Romanowski. “Type certification will help increase both public and regulatory confidence in drone technology as operations become more advanced.”

Drone models addressed in the notices include both fixed-wing and rotorcraft designs ranging from five to 89 pounds. Applicant companies for which UAS airworthiness criteria notices were published are 3D Robotics, Airobotics, Amazon, Flirtey, Flytrex, Matternet, Percepto, Telegrid, Wingcopter and Zipline. The notices, which were published in the Federal Register, are open for public comment for 30 days.