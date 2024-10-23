Turkish Aerospace Industries HQ Attacked

Five are dead and at least 22 injured in what is described as a terrorist attack earlier today (October 23) on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters outside Ankara, Turkey. Surveillance videos aired by news broadcasts show two armed assailants arriving at the front gate in a taxi and storming the entrance. There was also an explosion, which some reports said was a suicide bombing.

The attack occurred during a shift change at the factory, which meant that many employees were in the area of the gates. In a BBC report, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya is quoted saying that the two attackers, described as a woman and a man, were "neutralized." Yerlikaya said the attack most likely involved the Kurdish separatist organization Kurdistan Workers Party, known as the PKK, according to the BBC.