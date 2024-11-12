NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

JetBlue Haiti-New York Flight Also Struck By Gunfire

Gang-led violence suspected.

Mark Phelps
Credit: JetBlue

After reports of a Spirit Airlines flight being struck by gunfire, ABC News has reported that a JetBlue flight from Haiti to New York JFK International Airport was also hit by a bullet. JetBlue reported to ABC that on Monday,  a post-flight inspection revealed that Flight 935 from Port-au-Prince Airport (the same airport where the Spirit flight was struck) had also been struck by a bullet.

No one was injured on the JetBlue aircraft, but JetBlue told ABC it was suspending all flights to and from Haiti through December 2 based on ongoing civil unrest. Subsequently, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti issued a security alert, revealing it was “aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince, which may have included armed violence and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports.”

According to the embassy alert, "The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous. The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders, or during any onward travel. You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
