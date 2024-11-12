JetBlue Haiti-New York Flight Also Struck By Gunfire

After reports of a Spirit Airlines flight being struck by gunfire, ABC News has reported that a JetBlue flight from Haiti to New York JFK International Airport was also hit by a bullet. JetBlue reported to ABC that on Monday, a post-flight inspection revealed that Flight 935 from Port-au-Prince Airport (the same airport where the Spirit flight was struck) had also been struck by a bullet.

No one was injured on the JetBlue aircraft, but JetBlue told ABC it was suspending all flights to and from Haiti through December 2 based on ongoing civil unrest. Subsequently, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti issued a security alert, revealing it was “aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince, which may have included armed violence and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports.”