NTSB Preliminary Report Details Close Call Between American Airlines And King Air

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report highlighting yet another close call between an American Airlines A319 and a Beechcraft King Air at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on May 29.

The report noted that the American Airlines flight was preparing for a scheduled flight to Boston, while the King Air was approaching for landing.

According to FAA audio recordings, the King Air crew contacted the local controller to report their approach on a 6-mile final for runway 33. The controller informed them about another aircraft waiting on the runway, stating that it would take off before the King Air’s arrival, and subsequently issued a landing clearance for runway 33.

The King Air was on a 2-mile final approach to runway 33, while the American flight was directed to hold short of runway 1, waiting for another aircraft to clear the runway. The local controller informed American about additional traffic on a 6-mile final for runway 1, which the crew acknowledged with an accurate readback.