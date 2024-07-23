Cirrus Delivers 10,000th SR Series Aircraft—Expanding Industry Reach

Cirrus is celebrating a major milestone as the company has delivered 10,000 SR series aircraft and 560 SF50 vision jets—making it the third largest aviation manufacturer in the world.

The company’s 10,000th SR Series aircraft, appropriately named N10000, is on display at AirVenture this week. “From the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) to the Perspective Touch+ flight deck, Cirrus continuously innovates to provide owners with personal aircraft that set the industry standard for aviation safety, luxury, convenience and ease of ownership. We are honored to celebrate 10,000 SR Series aircraft deliveries with our team members, partners and stakeholders,” said Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen in a July 22 press release.

Cirrus says achieving the 10,000th milestone is a testament to the company’s innovation and ability to develop industry-leading products. One of the latest technologies Cirrus has introduced is the Apple Vision flight training goggles, which enable augmented reality walkarounds of aircraft.

During a press briefing at AirVenture, Cirrus Aircraft President of Customer Experience Todd Simmons highlighted the company’s expansion, noting new aircraft programs in Kissimmee, Florida; Scottsdale, Arizona; and McKinney, Texas. Simmons mentioned that most of the customers in the Cirrus management program are Vision Jet owners.

Simmons also noted that prior to the pandemic, some 13% of customers coming to Cirrus were new to aviation. He said that number spiked to around 40% during the height of the pandemic but today it’s about 29% who are new to aviation.