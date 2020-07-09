EAA Virtual Expo Taking Shape

EAA has announced that its Spirit of Aviation Week will include an online expo that allows exhibitors to offer product showcases, show specials, multimedia presentations and more via virtual storefronts. Exhibitors will also be able to hold special events like forums, workshops and how-to videos. To navigate the expo, visitors can search for a specific exhibitor or category or browse via the virtual expo floor plan, along with having the option to “tag” a visit if they would like to interact directly with an exhibitor.

“Seeing new products and exploring all the offerings in one of the world’s greatest aviation marketplaces is part of the Oshkosh experience that we didn’t want to lose in 2020,” said EAA CEO Jack Pelton. “Thanks to modern virtual technology and the excellent cooperation with our exhibitors and business partners, we’ve brought the Oshkosh marketplace to everyone who will be visiting us during Spirit of Aviation Week as a virtual expo.”

Spirit of Aviation Week will be held July 21-25. As previously reported by AVweb, EAA announced the event in June following the cancellation of its annual AirVenture fly-in in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The virtual expo will be accessible through the Spirit of Aviation Week website at eaatogether.org. Expo registration is free for visitors.