NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Archer Teams With Vertex On Mixed-Reality Training Device

New-tech training infrastructure envisioned for Archer Midnight eVTOLs

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Vertex

Archer Aviation has teamed with Vertex Solutions on mixed-reality flight training device (MR FTD) for Archer’s Midnight eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft. The two companies announced the tie-up this week.

The goal is to support Archer’s relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense. The new simulator is currently on display at the weeklong I/ITSEC trade show in Orlando, Florida, according to Vertex.

Archer COO of Urban Air Mobility, Tom Anderson, said, “Flight simulators and mixed reality devices will play a critical role in the training of our pilots. Partnering with Vertex Solutions allows us to leverage their expertise in mixed reality training to ensure that our pilots are exceptionally prepared to operate Midnight safely and efficiently."
Dennis Wikoff, Vertex President and COO, said,  "Collaborating with Archer on what is poised to become the inaugural FAA-qualified mixed reality eVTOL aircraft flight training device is extremely exciting for us. This has the potential to be a game changer for the flight training community."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Joby Flight Academy Notches Two Key FAA Approvals
Aviation NewsJoby Flight Academy Notches Two Key FAA ApprovalsMark Phelps
FAA Makes Computer Color-Vision Tests Mandatory
Aviation NewsFAA Makes Computer Color-Vision Tests MandatoryMark Phelps
Reports: Sam Graves Waivered To Continue Chairmanship
Aviation NewsReports: Sam Graves Waivered To Continue ChairmanshipMark Phelps
FAA Advisory Circular Opens The Door For TCAS Upgrade
Aviation NewsFAA Advisory Circular Opens The Door For TCAS UpgradeMark Phelps
Raptor-Inspired Drone Could Lead To Increased Maneuverability
Aviation NewsRaptor-Inspired Drone Could Lead To Increased ManeuverabilityMark Phelps
Nighttime Highway Landing Leads To Fatal Traffic Crash
Aviation NewsNighttime Highway Landing Leads To Fatal Traffic CrashMark Phelps