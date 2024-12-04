Archer Teams With Vertex On Mixed-Reality Training Device

The goal is to support Archer’s relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense. The new simulator is currently on display at the weeklong I/ITSEC trade show in Orlando, Florida, according to Vertex.

Archer COO of Urban Air Mobility, Tom Anderson, said, “Flight simulators and mixed reality devices will play a critical role in the training of our pilots. Partnering with Vertex Solutions allows us to leverage their expertise in mixed reality training to ensure that our pilots are exceptionally prepared to operate Midnight safely and efficiently."

Dennis Wikoff, Vertex President and COO, said, "Collaborating with Archer on what is poised to become the inaugural FAA-qualified mixed reality eVTOL aircraft flight training device is extremely exciting for us. This has the potential to be a game changer for the flight training community."



