GA Booster Sen. Jim Inhofe Dies

A sometimes controversial but always unwavering supporter of general aviation, former Sen. Jim Inhofe died early Tuesday at the age of 89. His family said in a statement that he became ill over the holiday weekend and died surrounded by family just before 5 a.m. He served 20 years in the Senate and sponsored many bills that involved supporting GA, including the Pilot’s Bill of Rights that solidified the individual rights of pilots within the regulatory framework.
Inhofe was also an experienced pilot who had his brushes with the authorities his bill was intended to tame. He was sanctioned by the FAA for landing on a closed runway that was under construction and had workers on it. He also made several rough landings, the latest at the age of 81 when he went off the runway in his Harmon Rocket in Ketchum, Oklahoma in 2016.
Jim Inhofe was one of those larger than life individuals that believed in smaller government and was a champion of pilots’ rights. He drove the FAA crazy, much to the delight of his supporters. We could definitely use a few more like him in Congress today. Tailwinds, Sen. Inhofe. You will be missed.
He did all of that after landing on a closed runway and almost killing a construction worker. Used his power to avoid accountability.
“Used his power to avoid accountability.”
His motivations might not have been pure (and he should have faced some real consequences for that landing), but the end result was something that GA badly needed and benefits all of us.
Nope, he was an embarrassment to GA. Seriously, who does not get flight briefings, NOTAMS, and just charges off into the sky w/o regard for weather conditions or airport closures? No, this guy was a real jerk regardless of what he “said” in congress.
Agree. Clear skies and tailwinds.
I believe he was on the cover of National Geographic flying a Stearman as Mayor of Tulsa. A bit controversial, but who isn’t ! Heading west, God’s speed …….
Good ole Jim,
I still remembering him landing on a closed runway; flying in forecast severe weather and balling up the landing, AND somehow hurting his Tiger by overshooting a forced landing instead of slipping it in. At least GA airplanes will be safer now that he’s not PIC. Seriously, this guy was a real loose cannon.