GA Booster Sen. Jim Inhofe Dies

A sometimes controversial but always unwavering supporter of general aviation, former Sen. Jim Inhofe died early Tuesday at the age of 89. His family said in a statement that he became ill over the holiday weekend and died surrounded by family just before 5 a.m. He served 20 years in the Senate and sponsored many bills that involved supporting GA, including the Pilot’s Bill of Rights that solidified the individual rights of pilots within the regulatory framework.

Inhofe was also an experienced pilot who had his brushes with the authorities his bill was intended to tame. He was sanctioned by the FAA for landing on a closed runway that was under construction and had workers on it. He also made several rough landings, the latest at the age of 81 when he went off the runway in his Harmon Rocket in Ketchum, Oklahoma in 2016.