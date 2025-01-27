NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

A320 In Field Almost Dismantled

Rough landing overstressed wing boxes, tail and fuselage.

Russ Niles

Ural Airlines

Ural Airlines may have dodged a potential catastrophe in deciding against trying to take off one of their A320s from a farmer's field as planned. The aircraft made an emergency landing in September of 2023 after running out of fuel and the initial plan was to fly it out of the field. The airline ditched that plan as too expensive and elected to salvage what they could. According to Spotter Magazine, crews discovered the fuselage, wing boxes and tail were overstressed in the rough landing and will be scrapped rather than being reused.

The airline has taken just about everything else, including seats and cabin components plus the engines, avionics and landing gear. All the recovered items are being inspected to make sure they can be safely reused. The operation is expected to be complete by the end of February.

Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
