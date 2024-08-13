EAA’s AeroEducate Initiative Adds Three Partners

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) AeroEducate program has added three new content providers. Initiated two years ago, AeroEducate is a free online program that partners EAA with North Carolina State University and other providers to put aviation education and interactive programming within reach of young people.

Joining the AeroEducate team will be the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA), PlaneEnglish Interactive Training Solutions and SafeLaunch, a nonprofit organization that leverages aviation to educate young people about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. AEA will help AeroEducate develop avionics activities for all grade levels. PlaneEnglish will provide AI-assisted pilot communications activities for all levels of student self-exploratory areas of the AeroEducate initiative. And, according to EAA, “SafeLaunch provided content for the teacher resource dashboard as well as all grade levels that focuses on the importance of avoiding addictive substances to maintain peak brain health.”