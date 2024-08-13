Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

EAA’s AeroEducate Initiative Adds Three Partners

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) AeroEducate program has added three new content providers. Initiated two years ago, AeroEducate is a free online program that partners EAA with North Carolina State…

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) AeroEducate program has added three new content providers. Initiated two years ago, AeroEducate is a free online program that partners EAA with North Carolina State University and other providers to put aviation education and interactive programming within reach of young people.

Joining the AeroEducate team will be the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA), PlaneEnglish Interactive Training Solutions and SafeLaunch, a nonprofit organization that leverages aviation to educate young people about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. AEA will help AeroEducate develop avionics activities for all grade levels. PlaneEnglish will provide AI-assisted pilot communications activities for all levels of student self-exploratory areas of the AeroEducate initiative. And, according to EAA, “SafeLaunch provided content for the teacher resource dashboard as well as all grade levels that focuses on the importance of avoiding addictive substances to maintain peak brain health.”

Paul Maloy, EAA director of education, said, “As we add content providers to AeroEducate, it not only provides for a more robust offering for youth, parents, teachers and youth group leaders who have a passion for aviation, but also encourages other organizations and companies to join us in inspiring the future of aviation. Each provider specializes in a different, unique aspect of aviation education, allowing for more ‘well-rounded’ and innovative programming.”

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
