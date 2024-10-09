Textron Strikers To Meet With Management

Textron Aviation executives will meet with members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers tomorrow (October 10). Union members met today to lay out their plans for the negotiations. Some 5,000 Textron workers voted to strike on September 24 after rejecting an offer including a 26% pay increase over four years and a $3,000 annual lump sum bonus, despite recommendations from the union’s negotiating committee to accept the offer.

Textron Senior V-P of Human Resources and Communications said in a statement, “Textron Aviation and the IAM District 70, Local Lodge 774 have agreed to return to the negotiating table beginning on Thursday, October 10. We value our longstanding relationship with Union leaders and members and remain committed to collaborating and agreeing upon a contract that acknowledges employees’ contributions, setting us all up for long-term success.”