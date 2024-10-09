NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Textron Strikers To Meet With Management

Two weeks into a strike, Textron workers will sit down with the company tomorrow.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Textron Aviation’s Cessna Denali utility aircraft assembly line.

Textron Aviation executives will meet with members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers tomorrow (October 10). Union members met today to lay out their plans for the negotiations. Some 5,000 Textron workers voted to strike on September 24 after rejecting an offer including a 26% pay increase over four years and a $3,000 annual lump sum bonus, despite recommendations from the union’s negotiating committee to accept the offer.

Textron Senior V-P of Human Resources and Communications said in a statement, “Textron Aviation and the IAM District 70, Local Lodge 774 have agreed to return to the negotiating table beginning on Thursday, October 10. We value our longstanding relationship with Union leaders and members and remain committed to collaborating and agreeing upon a contract that acknowledges employees’ contributions, setting us all up for long-term success.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Turkish Airlines Airbus A350 Captain Dies Mid-Flight
Aviation NewsTurkish Airlines Airbus A350 Captain Dies Mid-FlightMark Phelps
Damning New Evidence In Boeing’s 737 MAX Response
Aviation NewsDamning New Evidence In Boeing’s 737 MAX ResponseMark Phelps
Daher TBM Owners’ Group Meets In California
Aviation NewsDaher TBM Owners’ Group Meets In CaliforniaMark Phelps
AOPA Offers Advice For Securing Aircraft In A Storm
Aviation NewsAOPA Offers Advice For Securing Aircraft In A StormMark Phelps
Relief Pilots Reminded Of Basics Of Safe Operations
Aviation NewsRelief Pilots Reminded Of Basics Of Safe OperationsMark Phelps
Hurricane-Hunting P3 Experiences Severe Turbulence
Aviation NewsHurricane-Hunting P3 Experiences Severe TurbulenceEditorial Staff