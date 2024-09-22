Textron Machinists Vote To Strike

About half of Textron's Wichita employees were scheduled to go on strike just after midnight today after rejecting the company's latest contract offer on Sunday. About 5,000 members of the Machinists' Union turned down Textron's offer of a 26 percent wage increase over four years and a $3,000 annual lump sum bonus. The strike vote required a two-thirds majority. The union's negotiating committee had recommended acceptance but the union quickly got into the spirit of things.

"As a united front, IAM Local 774 members are pursuing improved pay rates, healthcare, and job security after having voiced their concerns regarding compensation and benefits, highlighting the pressing need for enhancements to ensure the well-being and livelihoods of all workers," the union said in a statement after its membership's "overwhelming" rejection of the deal.