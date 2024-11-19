AI Pilot For KC-135 Approved For Flight Testing

The Air Force has signed off on a plan to put AI in the left seat of its KC-135 tanker fleet. Autonomous flight developer Merlin announced it will begin flying the converted Boeing 707s, among the oldest airframes in the fleet with Merlin Pilot, an AI-driven robotic flight system, in 2025. “We’re building the Merlin Pilot to not just meet safety standards, but redefine them. Integrating the Merlin Pilot onto one of most important aircraft in the USAF’s fleet is crucial to advancing military aviation into a new era of pilot efficiency and national security, as well as progressing autonomy at scale,” said Matt George, CEO and founder of Merlin.