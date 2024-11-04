Air Canada Revives 767s To Meet Demand

Air Canada has taken the unprecedented step of pulling a couple of retired airliners out of the desert to meet increasing travel demand both domestically and internationally. Airline officials told investors last week that two Boeing 767-300ERs will rejoin the fleet temporarily while it waits for delivery of new aircraft. The two-aisle Boeings are about 33 years old, but Air Canada spokesman Mark Galardo told Airline Geeks "there's still some life left on them."

The publication said planes were stored at Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona, in 2020 and ferried to John C. Munro Airport in Hamilton, Ontario, earlier this year for maintenance at the KF Aerospace facility there. Air Canada also tapped the used market to balance its fleet earlier this year by buying pre-owned Airbus A320, A321 and A330 aircraft, as well as new Boeing 737 MAXs, 787s and A220s. It announced plans last week to add 90 new planes in the next few years, including 30 Airbus A321XLRs, 27 A220s, 18 Boeing 787-10s and 12 737 MAXes and one 787-9.