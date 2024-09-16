Tentative Deal Averts Air Canada Pilots’ Strike

Air Canada narrowly averted a pilots' strike Saturday. The airline and the Air Line Pilots Association announced a tentative deal for wage increases of about 42% over four years, and that prevented the issuance of strike notice on Sunday. The deal seems to be in line with union demands, although there have been rumblings of discontent among some pilots. Air Canada pilot group forums representing senior pilots have been conducting straw polls, and while they're far from scientific they do seem to be overwhelmingly against acceptance of the offer.