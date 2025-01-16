Fly Legal Day Spotlights Dangers Of Illegal Charters

The Air Charter Association (ACA) is spotlighting the dangers of illegal charter flights through its annual Fly Legal Day initiative taking place on January 21, 2025.

ACA says the annual event serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by illegal charter flights and a call to action for stricter vigilance and industry education. This year, Fly Legal Day marks the sixth anniversary of the loss of Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson in an illegal charter flight from France to the UK.

“The Air Charter Association continues to play an active role in raising awareness of the danger posed by illegal charter flights, educating industry and the public, to prevent the occurrence of future air tragedies,” said Glen Hogben, ACA CEO. “We call upon all members, associations and air charter industry colleagues, to join us on 21 January to promote Fly Legal Day and bring attention to this important issue.”