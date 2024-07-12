Air Force Pilots Begin Training for Air Tractor-Based Light Attack Variant

Air Force pilots have begun training with two Air Tractor AT-802U turboprop taildraggers, in anticipation of first deliveries of OA-1K Sky Warden light attack aircraft later this year. The OA-1K is based on the AT-802 and is a joint project between Air Tractor and defense contractor L3Harris.

Some observers have questioned the Air Force’s commitment to the Sky Warden program as the military shifts focus away from counter-insurgency operations that match up with the turboprop single’s capabilities. For example, the original plan to buy 75 OA-1Ks has already been scaled back to 62, according to reports.

The OA-1K, as ordered, can carry up to three tons of weapons such as precision-guided missiles and bombs. The aircraft can also be equipped with externally mounted sensor pods with electro-optical and infrared video cameras. The airframe can accommodate up to eight underwing pylons. According to L3Harris, the Sky Warden can fly 200 nautical miles and loiter onsite for as long as six hours with a full combat load.

According to an Air Force statement, “The OA-1K is a low-cost, reliable, multirole, small-to-medium size aircraft system to support geographically isolated special operations personnel. The aircraft will perform close air support, precision strike, armed intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance in austere and permissive environments.”