Aerobatic World Saddened By Chuck Coleman Accident

The aerobatic community is mourning the death of Chuck Coleman, who died in the crash of his Extra 300 during a performance at an air show at Las Cruces International Airport in New Mexico. Coleman was a highly experienced aerobatic pilot, instructor, and performer with more than 10,000 total hours logged. The California-based engineer flew more than 100 flights introducing actors to extreme attitudes and maneuvers they would experience as cast members of the film Top Gun: Maverick. Coleman is also widely remembered as a good friend and a strong ambassador for general aviation.

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said in a statement, “Unfortunately, we had a tragic ending to our Air and Space Expo this weekend. There was an aircraft accident during Sunday’s performance that resulted in the death of pilot Charles T. ‘Chuck’ Coleman. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones and fans of Chuck Coleman.”

News video shows the Extra on a highspeed pass transitioning to a double-roll to the left, followed by a pull-up and tumble that resulted in the aircraft assuming a nose-high inverted attitude. There was insufficient altitude to recover.