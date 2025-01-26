NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Airbus Bows Out Of Cargo Business

Airbus has shut down its specialty cargo transport business citing its complexity.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Patrick Ludolph/Wikimedia/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en

Airbus has discovered that success in the airliner business does not necessarily translate to success in the airline business. The planemaker shut down its oversized cargo carrier Beluga last week after just 14 months in operation. And the reason cited for the sudden closure? It's too hard, according to the company that built a 600-seat two storey airliner. "AiBT is not ending operations because of changes in the air freight market," a spokeswoman told AFP. "The main challenge was the significant operational difficulties."

Beluga was born when Airbus phased in a new generation of oversized parts carriers based on the A330 to replace the original aircraft, which were built on the A300, the first Airbus airliner. The first generation Belugas still had lots of life left in them but weren't big enough for the A350 parts that Airbus needed to move. The four Belugas were still plenty big enough to carry satellites, engines and other big things that need to be moved carefully and quickly so the company was formed in late 2022.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
AOPA Wants Unleaded Fuel Feedback
Aviation NewsAOPA Wants Unleaded Fuel FeedbackRuss Niles
ForeFlight Unveils Insurance Fair Price Tool
Aviation NewsForeFlight Unveils Insurance Fair Price ToolAmelia Walsh
Super Bowl Triggers High FBO Event Fees In New Orleans
Aviation NewsSuper Bowl Triggers High FBO Event Fees In New OrleansAmelia Walsh
Piper Aircraft Scores Major Fleet Agreements
Aviation NewsPiper Aircraft Scores Major Fleet AgreementsAmelia Walsh
Military Aircraft To Assist In Deportations
Aviation NewsMilitary Aircraft To Assist In DeportationsAmelia Walsh
Nehls Takes the Left Seat of House Aviation Subcommittee
Aviation NewsNehls Takes the Left Seat of House Aviation SubcommitteeMark Phelps