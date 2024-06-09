Airline Floatplane And Boat Collide In Vancouver Harbor (Updated)

At least two people were seriously injured when a Harbour Air Beaver floatplane was in collision with a pleasure boat in Coal Harbour off downtown Vancouver Saturday. A video obtained by Global News from a witness appears to show the Beaver on its takeoff run when it hits boat and bounces into the air before plunging in the water and partly submerging. The injured people were on the boat and the five people on the plane were uninjured. Two others on the boat also escaped injury.

The aircraft was reportedly on a chartered sightseeing flight. Harbour Air runs regularly scheduled flights from the Coal Harbour base to Victoria, Seattle and other coastal communities.