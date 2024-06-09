Airline Floatplane And Boat Collide In Vancouver Harbor (Updated)

At least two people were seriously injured when a Harbour Air Beaver floatplane was in collision with a pleasure boat in Coal Harbour off downtown Vancouver Saturday. A video obtained by Global News from a witness appears to show the Beaver on its takeoff run when it hits boat and bounces into the air before plunging in the water and partly submerging. The injured people were on the boat and the five people on the plane were uninjured. Two others on the boat also escaped injury.
The aircraft was reportedly on a chartered sightseeing flight. Harbour Air runs regularly scheduled flights from the Coal Harbour base to Victoria, Seattle and other coastal communities.
It’s a designated seaplane base accompanied by a control tower to manage aircraft movements in the harbour. There is also a very active heliport operating here. There is considerable marine traffic with cruise ships, container and bulk vessels operating here as well as two large passenger ferries. The marine police can’t be everywhere and it looks like the holes in the Swiss cheese lined up this time unfortunately.
As a commercial seaplane pilot, I constantly worry about boats getting in the way of takeoffs and landings. It seems like many pleasure boat operators haven’t the foggiest idea of what is happening around them. Even operating my own pontoon boat on the lake where I live supports this. In the USA FAA regulations say that seaplanes must give way to all other craft. The reality is that it is difficult to avoid a boat that crosses your path during takeoff or landing but from this video I would think that the seaplane pilot should have been able to see the approaching boat and avoid it in time. When you start the takeoff run, the nose is high until you get on the step, which can obscure the visibility ahead of you. It’s been a while since I flew a Beaver on amphibs but as I remember it, the large nose makes forward visibility even harder. Maybe that was a factor here.
Seems a more obvious stance would be for “Boats to give way to Seaplanes” the more maneuverable to the less maneuverable in a takeoff or landing phase. Then back to the standard “boats first” rule while the plane taxi’s . Perhaps a little more training for boaters as well.
You know what’s great? The airplane runs over the boat (I’m not assigning blame) and the boat goes straight over to help the people in the plane.
This accident reminds me of an old saying – “it takes two people to have a collision, but only one to avoid it.”
In general (and very simplistically), a powerboat has to give way to another powerboat that’s to its right. Put another way, a boat that is dead ahead (noon) to about 4 o’clock (over your right shoulder) has right-of-way over you. This is related to why most powerboats have the cockpit on the right side of the boat – that position gives the best visibility for seeing and avoiding any hazards. (Which also means a seaplane with the pilot on the left is at something of a disadvantage).
Conversely, anyone on your left (from about 8 o’clock to noon) has to give way to you.
However, the rules also state the EVERYONE is responsible for avoiding a collision regardless of who’s “right”.