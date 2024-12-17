Airliner Backlog Hits 17,000 Planes

Supply chain issues continue to plague commercial aircraft production, leading to a record backlog of more than 17,000 planes. And the International Air Transport Association says it isn't going to get any better soon. IATA said this week the industry made 30% fewer airliners than projected in 2024 and projections for 2025 look as bad or even worse. Compounding the issue is the fact that about 2% of the current fleet is grounded for engine issues blamed on supply chain problems. “Supply chain issues are frustrating every airline with a triple whammy on revenues, costs, and environmental performance," said IATA Director General Willie Walsh. "Load factors are at record highs and there is no doubt that if we had more aircraft they could be profitably deployed, so our revenues are being compromised."