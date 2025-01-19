Airport Neighbour Cites Lead Pollution In Suit

An Arlington, Washington man has filed a lawsuit against multiple aircraft operators at the local airport alleging their planes are "spewing lead" over his home and those of his neighbours. Scott Iceberg is asking Snohomish County Superior Court to force the defendants to stop using leaded fuel and to stop flying over his apartment because of the noise it makes and the "panic attacks" it causes him to have. Iceberg says he has a chronic illness that makes him more vulnerable to the health impacts of those who "fly around in a little airplane for fun." Iceberg's fourth floor apartment is a few blocks from the perimeter fence of Arlington Airport and would appear to be in both of the patterns for each of two runways AVweb called Iceberg but were politely hung up on by Google Assistant after a couple of questions about the nature of our inquiry.