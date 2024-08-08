Aviation NewsRecent UpdatesIFR RefresherBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Study Shows Alaska Tops U.S. Private Jet Departures

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

A study conducted by student travel company Rustic Pathways, which analyzed data from Argus International, has revealed that Alaska tops the United States in private jet departures.

According to the study, Alaska had 4,996 private jet departures per 100,000 residents and a total of 36,650 departures in 2023, averaging over 100 flights daily.

Wyoming and South Dakota also ranked high with Wyoming reporting 24,263 jet departures a year and 4,173 registered aircraft, while South Dakota had 26,944 annual departures and 2,961 private jets. Montana, North Dakota and Nevada rounded out the top six while surprisingly, no East Coast states made the top 10. In fact, despite the significant wealth in New York, Connecticut, and Maryland, these states had the fewest annual private jet departures per 100,000 residents.

According to Rustic Pathways CEO Shayne Fitz-Coy “America flies more private jets than any other country in the world, with a grand total of 3,123,007 departures in the U.S. in 2023.”

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
