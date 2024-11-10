NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Allegiant Pilots Reject 70 Percent Pay Increase

Union says they’re among the most poorly paid pilots in the industry.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Tomás Del Coro/Wikimedia

More than 97 percent of Allegiant Airlines' 1,300 pilots have authorized their union to hold a strike vote even though the airline has offered them a 70 percent pay hike over the next five years. Teamsters Local 2118 said the increase isn't enough to bring Allegiant pilots to the levels they need. "Allegiant pilots are some of the most overworked and underpaid in the airline industry," the union said in a statement. The strike cannot be held for at least a month after the strike vote and the union is still in talks at the National Media Relations Board.

Meanwhile, airline spokesman Somys Padgett told Travel Pulse that in addition to the hefty pay increase, the company's offer includes "a significant increase in retirement benefits, long term disability, and extensive scheduling and quality of life improvements." A strike could theoretically affect holiday travel plans for thousands of people. Allegiant is based in Las Vegas and operates budget flights throughout the country.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
