Allegiant Pilots Reject 70 Percent Pay Increase

More than 97 percent of Allegiant Airlines' 1,300 pilots have authorized their union to hold a strike vote even though the airline has offered them a 70 percent pay hike over the next five years. Teamsters Local 2118 said the increase isn't enough to bring Allegiant pilots to the levels they need. "Allegiant pilots are some of the most overworked and underpaid in the airline industry," the union said in a statement. The strike cannot be held for at least a month after the strike vote and the union is still in talks at the National Media Relations Board.